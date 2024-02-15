Traffic study discussion gets lively

by BRIAN NADIG

A discussion about dangers pedestrians and motorists face at the Milwaukee-Raven intersection was took place at the Feb. 8 meeting of the Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association.

At the request of Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th), the city Department of Transportation is planning to conduct a traffic study of the intersection to help determine the feasibility of installing a traffic signal. Currently there is a stoplight at Devon Avenue about two blocks north and another 1 1/2 blocks to the south at Elston Avenue.

Several residents said that an improvement is needed given the safety threat to the many schoolchildren who cross the intersection and the all-too-frequent T-bone crashes that occur there.

Broadside collisions happen when one vehicles collides head on with the side of another vehicle, and they often cause serious injuries and many fatalities.

Raven is a popular cut-through street in order to reach nearby Nagle Avenue, where there is a traffic signal, or Onahan School, 6634 W. Raven St.

“I don’t care. You’re wasting taxpayer dollars (with a study). Just do something,” a woman said.

“(Students) have to run across four lanes,” a man said.

A Taft High School student recently was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection. The student received stitches and is recovering, according to the father.

A former crossing guard at the intersection said that she quit after seeing several accidents at the intersection. Due to staffing shortages, there has been no crossing guard there in recent weeks.

In 2018 a raised median was installed on Milwaukee at Raven allowing pedestrians to wait if traffic is not stopping despite the presence of a crosswalk. Some residents reported that cars drive as fast as 50 mph through the intersection.

If a traffic signal is not installed, some residents recommended the installation of flashing lights that are activated when a pedestrian pushes a button. Others argued that a similar system is located near the Devon-Kostner intersection, and motorists too often ignore the warning lights.

Association officials met with Nugent on Feb. 9, and she later released the following statement steps that will be taken until the traffic study is completed:

“In the interim, I have requested additional special attention from the 16th District of the Chicago Police Department to periodically post officers at the intersection. Additionally, we are working with the Chicago Public Schools Safety and Security team to expeditiously fill the vacant crossing guard position at this intersection. I encourage any interested community members to apply for the position on the CPS Web site.”

Nugent added, “My office requested an initial traffic study in 2022 and is now submitting additional requests for more comprehensive recommendations – hopefully a traffic signal at this intersection.”

Editor’s note: At the meeting, members of the Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce said that they would work with the association and Nugent’s office in helping to address the safety of the intersection. Nadig Newspapers’ co-publisher Brian Nadig serves as the chamber’s secretary.