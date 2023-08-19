Tributes to rock legends Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, Lady Gaga, Queen and the Eagles will highlight the annual end-of-summer bash — “Throwback Music Fest” — in Gladstone Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The street festival will take place Sept. 8 to 10 on Milwaukee Avenue between Rosedale Avenue on the south and Elston Avenue on the north. Festival hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The scheduled musical lineup has been announced as the following:

Friday: Todd and the Ten Pins at 5 p.m., Northside at 6:30 p.m. and Atomic Punks (Van Halen) at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Second Hand Soul Band at noon, the Stray Dogs at 2 p.m., One of These Nights (Eagles) at 4 p.m., Southern Draw at 6 p.m. and Radio Gaga (Queen/Lady Gaga) at 8 p.m.

Sunday: Saint Patrick High School Band at 11:30 a.m., One of the Boyzz at 1 p.m., Gold Dust Dreams (Fleetwood Mac) at 3 p.m., the Prissillas at 5 p.m. and the Gingers at 7 p.m.

Other activities include the following: pet costume parade, sponsored by the Dog House LLC, at 11 a.m. Saturday; classic car show, sponsored by City Volkswagen, on Saturday; children activities, sponsored by Allstate agent Jaime Morales, at various times throughout the festival; a first responder appreciation ceremony, sponsored by Police Officers Network, at 11 a.m. Sunday; and Miss Throwback Pin-up contest, sponsored by State Farm agent Beth Cadwalader, starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Festival sponsors include Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce, Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association, Wintrust Bank – Gladstone Park, Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th), Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th), Allstate agent Jaime Morales, Joseph Mullarkey Distributors, State Farm agent David Wians, City Volkswagen and RCI Realty.

For more information, visit www.throwbackmusicfest.com