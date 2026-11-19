by BRIAN NADIG Babe’s on Milwaukee, 4416 N. Milwaukee Ave., recently became the first bar on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side to be fully approved for legalized video gaming, and the read story
Try your luck — Babe’s on Milwaukee becomes first area bar to get video gaming location license
by BRIAN NADIG
Babe’s on Milwaukee, 4416 N. Milwaukee Ave., recently became the first bar on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side to be fully approved for legalized video gaming, and the machines are now up and running.
“Yesterday at 3:20 p.m. we went live,” Babe’s owner Gerry Belpedio said on Nov. 18.
Belpedio said that his parents opened the Jefferson Park bar in 1986 (previously called Murphy’s) and that he and his parents, who are now passed away, wanted legalized gambling terminals for years.
“A 14-year wait … we just kept getting promised and promised by the city,” Belpedio said, but it wasn’t until late last year that the City Council approved gaming licenses for Chicago liquor establishments as part of the 2026 budget. Video gambling licenses for non-casino sites have been legal in many suburbs for years.
There were some additional delays in the issuance of gaming licenses in Chicago earlier this year, as Bally’s Casino, which is building a large casino and hotel complex in Chicago, reportedly was worried that allowing gaming machines at neighborhood bars could hurt its revenues. At one point Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the council to consider reversing its decision to legalize slot and video poker machines.
Babe’s has six machines, and the response from customers so far has been “great,” Belpedio said. The machines will help provide Babe’s the additional revenue and flexibility which small business owners need during these challenging times, he said.
Babe’s was issued the first video location license in the city and is believed to be the second neighborhood establishment to go live with its machines in the city, Belpedio said. Approvals from the city, county and state were required, he said.
Belpedio said that his vendors Accel Entertainment, which leases the machines, and Shamrock Entertainment guided him through the approval process.
Thirty-eight video gaming location licenses are pending in Chicago, according to the city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. One of those applications was filed by Filonek’s Bar and Grill, 6213 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Gladstone Park.
For years sweepstakes machines can be seen in many bars, convenience stores and other establishments throughout Chicago, and earlier this year a proposal to outlaw them was rejected by the council.
Sweepstakes machines are supposed to offer winners tickets which reportedly can be redeemed for prizes or money. These machines do not generate tax revenue for the city and state, according to the Civic Federation.
The business affairs department said that the city does not license sweepstakes machines.
Bar owners who are seeking video gaming location licenses reportedly have been instructed to remove any sweepstakes machines, or be subject to denial of their video gaming application.
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