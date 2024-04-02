Two arrested in Northwest Side burglary

Two men were arrested on burglary charges after a resident of the 4100 block of North Austin Avenue reported that the men allegedly tried to break into his home at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, then allegedly broke into a neighbor’s home, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers saw two men matching a description, crouched on the rear porch of the home, according to police. Officers reported the men fled through the gangway and one fled north and the other man fled south, police said. The two men were arrested a short time later, according to police, and one of them had burglary tools, police said. Surveillance footage showed the two men taking items from one of the homes on Austin, according to police.

The suspect were identified by police as Juan D. Carrasquillo, age 27, of the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue, and David Cervantes, age 20, of the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue. According to CPD arrest records, Cervantes was also charged with first-degree murder in 2022 but the charges were dropped. He was also arrested over the years on other charges, including gun possession.