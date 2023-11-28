UPDATE: more details released on robbery spree that includes 16th, 17th Districts, as multiple victims beaten & one shot 

by BRIAN NADIG

A group of gunmen is suspected in at least 11 robberies on the Northwest Side over a 6 1/2-hour period on Friday, Nov. 24, battering or shooting victims in some of the incidents, according to Chicago police.

The Nov. 24 robbery spree took place in multiple police districts and in some of the incidents victims were physically struck and in another, reportedly at a liquor store, a man was shot.

In several of the incidents armed assailants reportedly exited a Black Nissan Altima Lic #BM86024 (IL) and demanded wallets and other personal property, police said. The offenders were described as Black, age 18 to 25, wearing dark clothing and black ski masks, 5-11 to 6-0 and 180 to 190 pounds.

One of the robberies occurred at about 6:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road in the 17th (Albany Park), according to police. Four men reportedly robbed a man and a woman, both age 22, at gunpoint and fled in a black-colored vehicle.

Two others occurred in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District.

A 42-year-old man reported that at 7:56 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3200 block of North Cicero Avenue a black vehicle entered the lot and four gunmen exited, demanding money, police said. One of the assailants reportedly put his gun to the man’s head, police said.

The man told police that the gunmen took his wallet, police said.

Also in the lot, a 32-year-old man reported that the gunmen pushed him into a vehicle and searched his pockets, stealing a wallet and cell phone, and that one of them used a rifle to hit him in the head, police said.

In addition, a 34-year-old man reported that the gunmen approached him but that he was able to flee without anything being taken, police said.

One of the victims told responding officers that he was able to track his stolen cell phone, and he was advised to call 911 and report the movement of his phone, police said. He also an advised for safety reasons not to go to the location of the phone, police said.

The robberies in the parking lot were recorded on surveillance cameras at a nearby business, police said.

In addition, a 39-year-old man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint at 7:55 p.m. in a residential garage in the 3600 block of North Cicero Avenue while he was unloading tools from his truck, police said. He told police that two gunmen entered his truck and one them used his gun to strike him several times in the neck while his credit cards and cell phones were being stolen, police said.

Robberies also were reported in the 1800 block of block of North Lorel Avenue, 1700 block of West Beach Avenue, 1800 block of North Keeler Avenue, 4200 block of West Kamerling Avenue, 5600 and 6100 blocks of West Diversey Avenue, 1300 block of West Wicker Park Avenue and 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

In the 17th District through Nov. 19, there have been 210 reported robberies this year, compared to 139 during the same period in 2022, a 51-percent increase, according to police.

In the 16th District 158 robberies have been reported compared to 109 during the same period last year, a 45-percent increase.

In other news, a suspect reportedly was taken into custody a couple of weeks ago and is being investigated in connection with several liquor store robberies, including some on the Northwest Side.