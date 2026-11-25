Six video gaming machines are now running at Babe’s on Milwaukee, 4416 N. Milwaukee Ave., after the Jefferson Park bar became the first on the Far Northwest Side to be approved for legalized video gaming. Owner Gerry Belpedio said the wait had lasted 14 years.

More are coming. Thirty-eight video gaming location licenses are pending across Chicago, including an application from Filonek’s Bar and Grill in Gladstone Park.

For plenty of neighbors this will be the first time one of these machines sits a few feet from their usual barstool. The screens are busy, and most of what is on them is easy to misread.

What the spinning reels are really showing

A video gaming terminal looks like the mechanical slot machines of old, with reels that spin, slow down and stop one at a time. It does not work like them.

Inside is a computer that produces random numbers nonstop, whether anyone is playing or not. The moment a player presses the button, the machine takes the number it has at that instant and that number is the result. The reels spinning on the screen are an animation of a decision already made.

So there is nothing to time. A slow press and a fast press are both just a press, and a symbol that stops one notch above the line was not a near miss in any physical sense.

No machine is ever “due”

The most common belief in any room with these machines is that one of them has gone cold for so long that it has to pay soon. Regulars will wait for a seat on that basis.

The math does not support it. The slot-review site SlotExplorer puts it bluntly: “Slots do not ‘owe’ you a win.” Each play is independent of the one before it, in the same way that a coin does not remember landing on heads. A terminal that has taken in money all afternoon without a notable prize is in exactly the same state at 6 p.m. as it was at noon.

The reverse holds as well. A machine that just paid a large prize is no less likely to pay on the next play than it was on the last one. The person who sits down after a winner leaves has neither better nor worse chances.

What the payback percentage does and does not tell you

Every game is built around a payback percentage, sometimes labeled return to player. It is the share of all the money put into the game that it is designed to hand back as prizes.

The figure is real, but it describes millions of plays. A game set at 92% does not return $92 of every $100 a customer brings in on a Friday night. Over an hour or an evening, the result can land almost anywhere. The percentage only shows itself over a very long run, and the long run always favors the machine. That gap is where the establishment, the machine operator and the tax collectors get their share.

Two games with the same percentage can also feel nothing alike. Some are designed to pay small amounts often, which keeps a balance drifting down slowly. Others pay rarely and in bigger chunks, so a player can go a long stretch with nothing at all. The industry calls this volatility, and it does more to shape an evening than the payback figure does.

Most machines carry a help or information screen that lists the prizes for each combination. It is worth a minute before the first play, mostly because it shows how much of a game’s payback is tied up in prizes that almost never hit.

Before you sit down

State rules keep the machines in an area limited to customers 21 and older. Beyond that, the safeguards are up to the player.

The simplest one is to decide on an amount before the first play and to stop when it is gone. Treat it as the price of the entertainment, the same as a cover charge. Money won along the way is a bonus, and going back in to recover what was lost is how a small evening becomes an expensive one.

Anyone who finds that hard to do can call the national problem gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. It is free and confidential.

The terminals are one of several new ways to spend an evening that have been pitched for the area lately, along with a golf simulator and e-sports cafe proposed for Jefferson Park. The difference is that the golf simulator does not have a payback percentage.