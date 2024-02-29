What to place in your recycling bin and what not to place

by BRIAN NADIG

Residents at the Feb. 28 meeting of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association received a “Recycling 101” lesson.

LRS sustainability and training manager Joy Rifkin explained the “do’s and don’ts” of what should be placed in the recycling bins residents place outside their homes for pickup. LRS has a contract to pickup recyclables in four of the six pickup zones in the city.

Keeping the bins free of the wrong items can make the sorting process more efficient and quicker, as the items are separated at LRS sorting facilities and eventually sold, Rifkin said.

“We sell them to factories and mills in North America, (and) they transform them into new materials,” Rifkin said. “Paper can be recycled about seven times. Each time the fibers get shorter and shorter.”

In addition, an aluminum can can be recycled and back on a store shelf in a matter of weeks, Rifkin said.

LRS uses a variety of sorting tools, including robots, magnets and infrared camera technology, Rifkin said. The camera can identify certain items, which are then “air jet” to the appropriate area for further processing, Rifkin added.

Rifkin said that the following should NOT be placed in the recycling bins: shredded paper, non-rigid plastics, food, hangers, rope, clothing, batteries and electronic items. In some instances city agencies and elected officials will sponsor recycling events for items such as electronics and shredded paper, and LRS encourages unwanted clothing to be donated or perhaps torn up and used as rags.

“If it is clean cardboard, it is recyclable,” Rifkin said, adding that pizza boxes need to be free from grease and food. “(For) plastic … if you can smash it, trash it.”

The following are recommended for recycling by LRS: metal and aluminum containers, glass bottles and jars; plastic bottles, tubs, jugs and jars; milk and juice cartons; and paper products, including cups, magazines and newspaper.

A little liquid residue in bottles is acceptable, Rifkin said.

LRS asks that cans and bottles not be crushed and that items be placed loose in the bins (not in bags).

In Illinois, a proposal is being considered that would implement a deposit return system in order to increase the recycling of bottles. A deposit fee would be charged on bottle purchases, and the fee would be refunded once the empty bottle is brought back to the store.

LRS is planning to hold open houses of its facilities on Earth Day, April 22, Rifkin said. Details will be posted ahead of time at www.lrsrecycles.com