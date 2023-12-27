Youths film themselves inside closed Our Lady of Victory Church in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Chicago police are looking into a recent online video in which a group of youths filmed themselves entering the closed Our Lady of Victory Church, 5212 W. Agatite Ave., in Jefferson Park.

The video, which has been viewed by thousands, was posted by a group called “decaying midwest” that shares videos and pictures taken from inside closed and abandoned buildings in the Midwest.

Faces are not visible in the OLV video, as one is wearing a mask, but faces can be seen in videos of other buildings posted by the group.

One of the intruders is filmed entering through a rooftop window and filmed in both the upper and lower sanctuaries of the church, where the last Mass was held in the fall of 2021. The Archdiocese of Chicago is expected to eventually sell the church, a portion of which was built in 1927, but there is no known buyer at this time.

Earlier this year the archdiocese revoked its decree calling for the church to be relegated for non-sacred use, but a new decree was later issued.

The adjacent former OLV School, 4434 N. Laramie Ave., has been sold and is now home to the Horizon Science Academy Belmont High School.

In a separate matter, police received a 911 call a group of intruders at about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at Dirksen School, 8601 W. Foster Ave. Three young people wearing masks reportedly were seen on a surveillance camera walking inside the hallways and gym of the school, but no damage or missing items were reported, according to police.

About 35 minutes after the initial call officers reported seeing a group of teens wearing hooded sweatshirts and riding bicycles fleeing the area of the school but were ordered from a supervisor not to pursue the bicyclists, according to police radio feed posted by the 16th and 17th District Chicago Police Scanner X/Twitter page.