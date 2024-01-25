Zoning application filed for major redevelopment project at Six Corners on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

A zoning application that calls for 30,400 square feet of commercial space and 346 apartments, including 53 affordable housing units, for the former Peoples Gas site at Six Corners was introduced at the City Council’s Jan. 24 meeting.

The City Council is expected to approve the project in the next few months, and construction could start as early as this summer. Few objections were voiced about the proposal at a community meeting that Alderman James Gardiner (45th) held last year.

The proposal would bring the total number of new residential units, including senior housing, at the Six Corners commercial district in recent years to more than 800. The total includes the former Sears and Bank of America redevelopment sites, where Target and Aldi stores also are opening.

In addition, another retail-residential project could be in the works for the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, where the former Mr. Steer restaurant and an adjacent building were demolished several years ago. There are reportedly new owners for the property.

“In 2019 my office promised to fulfill the needs of our community. Many residents expressed their desires to see Six Corners flourish once again,” Gardiner said after the council meeting. “It is safe to say we are witnessing the fruits of our labor and thrilled to see Six Corners recapture its glory.”

Developer Mitch Goltz of GW Properties said that there has been “a lot of retail/restaurant interest” in the former Peoples Gas site but that there are no specific tenants to be announced at this time.

Goltz added that he hopes to start construction this summer on both the commercial and residential portions of the project but that the apartments would take “a lot longer” to complete.

The north portion of the site, whose address is 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave., would consist of four one-story commercial buildings that will be subdivided into several storefronts. There also will be 125 parking spaces and 30 bike spaces on the northern half of the project.

The southern portion would consist of a five-story (some portions with six levels) residential complex, with a 205-space parking garage in the middle of the complex. There also would be storage for bikes, electric car charging stations and 27 outdoor parking spaces for visitors.

There also would be 27 duplex units, 78 studios, 150 one-bedroom units and 91 two-bedroom units. On-site amenities would include a gym and co-working space in addition to an array of outdoor recreational options.

Fifteen percent of the units would be designated as “affordable” and would be offered at reduced rents to those earning below (usually 60 percent or less) the area median income. Under the proposed agreement the developer would have to pay an in-lieu housing fee to the city because the project would not meet the 20 percent affordable requirement, as only 15 percent of the units would be affordable.

The approximately 350,000-square foot parcel borders Irving Park Road, Kilpatrick Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue. There would be driveways on Kilpatrick and Irving Park, with left-turns prohibited on Irving.