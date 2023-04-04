Zoning applications filed for projects in Portage Park, Union Ridge, Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Zoning applications recently filed with the city include proposals in Portage Park, Union Ridge and Jefferson Park.

MF Investment LLC is seeking to rezone a 7,668-square-foot parcel at 5254-56 W. Newport Ave., where an approximately 90-year-old residential building with seven units would be demolished, according to the application.

Under the proposal the property would be divided into two lots, each with a new three-flat no taller than 38 feet. There would be three on-site parking spaces for each building.

The project requires the property to be rezoned from RS-3, which is intended primarily for single-family homes and two-flats, to the less restrictive RT-4. The site is located in the 30th Ward.

Another application calls for a 2,500-square-foot lot at 6945 W. Farragut Ave. to be rezoned from RS-2 to RS-3 to allow for a second-floor addition to the existing single-family home.

41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio said that under the existing zoning the size of the house would be limited to 1,875 square feet but that the proposed addition would bring the total to 2,000 square feet.

The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee plans to consider the proposal at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Olympia Park field house, 6566 N. Avondale Ave.

A zoning change also is being sought for the two-story building at 5040-48 W. Montrose Ave. and 4401-11 N. Milwaukee Ave. to facilitate the issuance of a license for a planned breakfast/brunch restaurant inside the former Fannie’s cafe and bakery. The property has a 20-space parking lot, according to the project’s zoning application.

There are no plans to serve liquor at night, as the restaurant would close after lunch, according to project attorney Andrew Scott.

The property would be rezoned from B1-1 to B3-1 under the proposal.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) and the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association have expressed support for the proposal.