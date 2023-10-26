104-year-old who recently skydived also remembered for her love of Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

At age 104 former Jefferson Park resident Dorothy Hoffner parachuted out of a plane in a tandem jump on Oct. 1, and about a week later she reportedly died peacefully in her sleep.

Hoffner is believed to be the oldest person ever to skydive.

“She always said that if she were going to make it to 100, she was going to skydive,” said her longtime friend Joan Moody.

Hoffner lived in an apartment near Giddings Street and Linder Avenue for more than 40 years, said Moody, who met Hoffner in 1966 when they both worked at the Illinois Bell building at Montrose and Linder avenues, which is now home to Vaughn Occupational High School. At the time Moody was a relatively new Illinois Bell employee, while Hoffner was a supervisor of the business accounts.

“She just loved Jefferson Park, and she cried“ when she moved to a senior living complex near Sheridan Road and Belmont Avenue, Moody said.

Up until the start of the pandemic, Hoffner would make return visits toJefferson Park via a bus. She was a regular customer at many local businesses, including Today’s Hair at 5637 W. Lawrence Ave. and Hoyne Savings Bank, 4786 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Moody.

Hoffner belonged to the guild at the Congregational Church of Jefferson Park, 5320 W. Giddings St., and was a member of the Friends of Jefferson Park Library.

Hoffner had an active lifestyle, as she continued to drive until about 10 years ago and had an independent, not assisted, living apartment after she moved away from Jefferson Park, Moody said.

“She was so kind and giving,” Moody said. “She was so fun … such a jokester.”