About $35,000 was reported stolen between 3:35 a.m. and 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, from Automated Teller Machines at Associated Bank in Gladstone Park and Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District Police.

A bank representative reported that the ATMs at 5200 N. Central Ave. and 6355 N. Central Ave. were among several in the city which were broken into, according to police.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a masked person entering the vestibule of the bank on Central numerous times and taking money, police said. Pry marks were found near the cash dispensing area of the machine, police said.