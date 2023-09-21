354-unit apartment and retail proposal for Six Corners parcel well received at community meeting, although Kilpatrick Ave. traffic concerns raised

by BRIAN NADIG

The overall concept of a proposal to build 354 apartments with high-end amenities and 32,000 square feet of retail space on the former Peoples Gas site at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave. was well received at a Sept. 20 community meeting, although multiple concerns were raised that existing traffic problems on Kilpatrick would worsen.

Kilpatrick is a popular cut-through street for motorists wanting to avoid the Six Corners intersection.

In addition, the main vehicular entrance to the proposed development would be located on Kilpatrick, where an Aldi grocery store is under construction at 3930 N. Kilpatrick Ave., and the entrance to the parking garage for the new 10-story Clarendale senior building is situated.

Some residents recommended widening Kilpatrick, but developer Mitch Goltz of GW Properties said that “larger than normal” sidewalks are planned for Kilpatrick, making a street widening unlikely.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that the city Department of Transportation would be reviewing the development plans and that roadway or other improvements are possible to ease congestion. He added that there are “a number of young families” living on or near Kilpatrick to the south of the development site and that traffic safety measures will be considered.

The proposal calls for a series of four, one-story commercial buildings, mainly along Irving Park Road, with a five-story apartment structure located in the south portion of the seven-acre parcel. Right-turn access into and out of the development from Irving Park would be allowed, with no vehicular access from Milwaukee Avenue, where an existing protected bike lane is located.

Goltz said that he envisions 10-14 businesses, including some fast casual restaurants, leasing space on the site. Unlike previous proposals which called for an Amazon Fresh grocery store and a Burlington clothing store on the site, no “big box” retailers are planned, he said. About 125 outdoor parking spaces are planned for the retail area.

The apartments would range in size from about 500 to 2,000 square feet, including two-story duplex units on portions of the ground floor. The apartment complex would include a ground-floor garage with 205 parking spaces and a second-floor amenity deck with a pool and a grilling area. Project officials said that they would look into adding a fenced-in area for dogs on the deck.

Amenities inside the building would include a dog spa, a fitness room, yoga space and a hobby workshop.

Goltz said that it is too early to project rents, adding that the apartment portion of the project may not be completed until 2026, while some stores should open earlier, adding that the development would be constructed in phases.

Goltz said that the number of affordable housing units in the project have not been determined. City rules require 20 percent of the apartments to meet the affordable criteria, which calls below-market rate rents for households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income. A partial buyout of the requirement could be allowed.

“I’ll do my best to ensure we have the maximum number (of affordable units),” Gardiner said, adding that the economic constraints of the project play a role in determining the final number.

Many of the residents speaking at the meeting praised the proposal, describing it as an improvement over previous car-centric plans for the site.

“It’s an awesome project,” one resident said.

The project includes the former Electric Motor Corporation site at 3865 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The meeting was held at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.