45th Ward committeeperson race: Cook vs. Rabbitt

by BRIAN NADIG

Two Edgebrook area residents, Joe Cook and Michael Rabbitt, are vying to succeed current 45th Ward Democratic Committeeperson James Gardiner, who is not seeking re-election.

In 2023 Gardiner won a second term as the ward’s alderman but decided later in the year not to see a second term as committeeperson.

Rabbitt said that in the past 4 years the ward has lacked a strong political structure that promotes Democratic ideals and candidates.

“I want to have a really active organization,” Rabbitt said. He added that his focus as committeeperson would be to engage voters in a variety of ways, including knocking on doors and posting on social media, and that he wants to bring more young people into the political process.

Rabbitt said that he has received a lot of positive feedback on the campaign trail as he discusses politics with residents and outlines his background and plans. “People are encouraged I have a story to tell,” he said.

“It’s going really well, getting a lot of good response,” Cook said of his campaign. “We’re doing a lot of outreach and getting the word out.”

Currently Cook serves as the 41st Ward Democratic committeeperson but is now running in the 45th Ward due to the citywide ward remapping that takes place every 10 years.

Cook said that in the 41st Ward he held open endorsement sessions and candidate/public official forums and that he plans to do the same in the 45th Ward. The forums give residents the opportunity to discuss their concerns with their local officials and others, he said.

Cook added that the ward organization would be “very inclusive,” as progressive, moderate and conservative members of the Democratic Party would all be welcome.

﻿Cook works as a principal attorney at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago and serves as a major in the U.S. Air Force JAG Corps, where he is assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

In 2022 Rabbitt narrowly lost to incumbent and Chicago firefighter Michael Kelly in the Democratic primary for the Illinois 15th District House seat. Several years ago Rabbitt helped organize an affordable housing group, which led the fight for a controversial mixed-income housing development at 5150 N. Northwest Hwy. in Jefferson Park.

Rabbitt works as a business transformation leader at the Argonne National Laboratory. He is part of a department that works on operational improvements and change initiatives at the company.

Both Rabbitt and Cook said that many of the voters they’ve met during the campaign have asked for an explanation of the committeeperson’s role, which is unpaid.

One of their main responsibilities is to participate in their party’s slate making in which the selected candidates receive the party’s endorsement and possible campaign support. They also pick replacements when elected officials resign or retire before their term is up, as several Northwest Side legislators got their start when they were selected to fill out the remainder of someone else’s term.

Nowadays committeepersons often rely on social media to connect with their constituents, but there was a time when “ward bosses” doled out government jobs to those who served as a block or precinct caption.

These captains would knock on doors and deliver fliers during campaigns and also would bring constituent concerns back to the ward boss, who also might serve as the alderperson.

Over the years the courts have issued decrees aimed at ending political patronage, the process by which politicians give out jobs to their supporters and workers.

In addition to Gardiner, the ward’s two previous aldermen, John Arena and Patrick Levar, also served as committeeperson.

Rabbitt’s endorsements include U.S. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-3) and state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19).

Cook’s endorsements include U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-5), state Senator Ram Villivalam (D-8) and state Representative Mike Kelly (D-15).

Early voting for the primary will continue through Election Day, which is Tuesday, March 19. The early voting location in the 45th Ward is at the Kolping Society, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Several local state legislations, including LaPointe, Kelly and state Senator Robert Martwick (D-10) are running unopposed in the primary.