An 8-year-old girl was fatally shot and the reported shooter was critically wounded from a gunshot wound to his face when another man tried to disarm him during an incident at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue in the Portage Park area, according to Chicago police.

Police released the following statement:

“A known offender approaches a group from across the street and produces a handgun at which time the offender shoots a female victim, 8, in the head.

“The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced deceased a short time later. Another male on scene is then in a physical altercation with the offender in attempt to disarm him. During the struggle, the offender is shot in the face and transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.”

A weapon was recovered and Area Five detectives are investigating, police said.

The girl’s death is the second reported murder in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District in 2023.

Through July 30 of this year, there have been six shooting incidents in the 16th District compared to nine last year during the same period, according to police.

Robberies are up 22 percent, from 63 to 77, this year in the 16th District, when compared to the same period last year.

Criminal sexual assaults are up 33 percent, from 42 to 56, this year when compared to the same period last year.

Vehicle thefts are up 145 percent in the district this year, from 190 to 465, when compared to the same period in 2022.