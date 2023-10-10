80 apartments, new retail space could replace nearly 100-year-old Edison Park business 

by BRIAN NADIG

Two mixed-use buildings, each with first-floor commercial space and up to 40 residential units on the upper floors, is being proposed for the M. J. Suerth Funeral Home site, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., in Edison Park.

The funeral home is the oldest operating business in Edison Park, said Northwest Chicago Historical Society researcher Frank Suerth, whose grandfather was a first cousin to M.J. Suerth. He opened the business on Northwest Highway in 1927, and it consists of several buildings which have been connected over the years.

The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee will discuss the proposal at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Olympia Park fieldhouse, 6566 N. Avondale Ave. The committee’s votes serve as a recommendation to Alderman Anthony Napolitano.

The proposal calls for B3-5 zoning, the densest for a neighborhood business district. There would be 30 to 40 indoor parking spaces per building under the proposal, according to the alderman’s office.

It has not been decided if the units would be rental or condominium, Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio said.

Some developers have said in recent years financing for condo projects can be difficult to obtain.

Twenty percent of the units would have to meet the city’s affordable housing criteria, although a partial buyout of the requirement could be sought. Affordable units typically are offered at below-market prices to those earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income.

Information on the height of the proposed buildings was not available.

The site is located kiddie-corner from the former Happy Foods grocery store at 6783 N. Northwest Hwy.,where another grocery store is planned.

On social media reaction to the mixed-use proposal has been mixed. Some argue it would be too dense and cause more parking traffic issues, while others say it would bring more potential customers for existing businesses. In recent weeks several restaurants have closed in Edison Park.

The advisory committee’s agenda also includes a proposed six-flat with nine parking spaces at 6430 N. Northwest Hwy.

(photo courtesy of Northwest Chicago Historical Society)