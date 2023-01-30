80-year-old man shoots intruder during struggle in apartment near Catherine and Cumberland avenues

An 80-year-old man reportedly shot a man during a break-in at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at an apartment in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

The man reported that he was at home when a man and a woman knocked on the front door and when he opened the door they broke inside, according to police.

The man reported that a struggle ensued and that he allegedly fired his gun and shot the man in the chest, according to police. The woman and the man drove themselves to Ascension Resurrection Medical Center where the man was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 80-year-old man sustained several injuries throughout the body and was transported to Ascension Resurrection Medical Center, according to police. The man had a FOID card, police said.

Both the man and the woman are in custody and charges are pending, police said.