Ald. Gardiner gives updates on Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park sites, hopes grocer can be attracted to former CVS on Higgins

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) recently said that he is trying to attract a grocer to the former CVS Pharmacy at 6200 W. Higgins Ave. in the Jefferson Park area and that efforts are being made to attract a business to the former Chase Bank parking lot at 5851 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Gladstone Park.

“To best accommodate the needs of our community and the influx of young families, my office is attempting to attract a reputable grocer at the Higgins and Foster location that our community would gladly support.

“In order to do so, a zoning change … (would be required) to accommodate such a grocer. As always, my office will host a public meeting to allow for feedback prior to a final decision for this location,” Gardiner said in a recent letter to families.

Last year a developer expressed interest in opening a grocery store on the property, but it is not clear if he is still pursuing that specific project. The CVS on the site closed about two years ago.

More than 15 years ago then-alderman Patrick Levar (45th) had the property downzoned for low-density, single-family residential use so that the community would have input into its potential redevelopment if the property were ever sold or leased for a non-pharmacy use.

Another CVS, located at 6417 W. Higgins Ave. inside the former Golden Flame Restaurant, is about two blocks from the site and remains open.

Also in the area, the former CVS at 4777 N. Milwaukee Ave. is vacant and for lease. Gardiner has said that it is his understanding that CVS is still paying rent for the Milwaukee Avenue location, where the store closed in 2019, and that the lease runs through 2029.

Hundreds of CVS stores have closed in the country in recent years, Gardiner said.

In a separate letter, Gardiner recently told residents that the Chase Bank parcel at Milwaukee and Medina avenues is being subdivided. Chase recently built a smaller branch on the site and does not need as much parking, so the secondary parking lot on the north end is being separated into its own legally designated lot.

“The subdivision will allow Chase Bank the opportunity to better market and help attract a business to either purchase or lease (the land),” Gardiner wrote.

“As a lifelong resident, I fully appreciate and understand the significance of this property to our community and will do everything possible to attract a family-oriented business we would be proud to support,” he added.

Months ago there were reports of an ice cream company looking at the site, which measures about 27,000 square feet.