Ald. Nugent opposes proposed car wash for cemetery site near Foster & Pulaski on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) is not supporting a proposed zoning change for a car wash to be built at 5300 N. Pulaski Road, where a section of the Saint Luke Cemetery would be sold for the project, according to Nugent’s office.

The car wash reportedly was designated for space which has not been used for internment. The proposal is not expected to move forward given Nugent’s opposition.

“Following the presentation and discussion at the community meeting, and feedback submitted to my office, I will not be supporting a zoning change at 5300 North Pulaski Road to allow for use as a car wash at this time,” Nugent wrote in a Jan. 10 letter to residents. Residents reportedly expressed environmental, noise, traffic and other concerns about the proposal.

The car wash would be built just to the north of a shopping center at the northwest corner of Pulaski Road and Foster Avenue. The site of the center, which includes a Jewel-Osco grocery store and pharmacy, was once part of the cemetery, which was established in 1900.

To the west of the center is the River’s Edge residential complex, which also was once cemetery land.

The cemetery’s website includes he following about the history of the site:

“The first interment was that of a two-month old child on October 29, 1900. By the year 2000, over 25,500 burials have been made.

“The cemetery consisted of 65 acres of land of which approximately 75% was set aside for interment purposes. Originally there were two sections developed for burials. Today there are 10 sections, two of which are completely filled. The newer sections have large central monuments and are dedicated to the placement of ground level individual memorial markers only.

“In addition to the central monuments in the newer sections, the stainless steel Waltz Memorial obelisk and cross was installed to greet visitors as they enter the cemetery.

“In 1992, 7.5 acres at the corner of Pulaski Road and Foster Avenue were sold to a developer. This area now consists of approximately 15 stores including a large national chain grocery. Another section of 14 acres, along the North Branch of the Chicago River was sold in 1995 to a company that has built several large condominiums and some individual homes.”

Several other cemeteries are located near the Pulaski-Foster intersection.

(Google Maps photo )