Alderman Sposato (38th) to hold community meeting on proposed cannabis dispensary in Portage Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on a proposed cannabis dispensary at 5900 W. Irving Park Road.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Portage Park Senior Center, 5431 W. Berteau Ave.

The marijuana dispensary is being proposed for the former Banco Popular building in Portage Park.

In July the City Council rezoned the property to C1-1 to accommodate the proposed dispensary, but the project is contingent on the issuance of a special use from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

“This is very acceptable now,” Sposato said of dispensaries. “When they started, people were feeling (unsure) about it. I’m not seeing any problems.”

Customers of the dispensaries tend to be middle-aged adults, including those who use cannabis for medical reasons, Sposato said last June.

The former bank building has been vacant for several years, and there are often vehicles parked on the property,” Sposato said. “I’m glad to get rid of … the eyesore,” he said.

Plans call for a portion of the 12,000-square-foot building on the parcel to be renovated and converted to a dispensary, according to a zoning application filed by Eagle Dispensaries of Illinois LLC. The dispensary would have 20 on-site parking spaces, the application stated.