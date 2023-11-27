Armed assailants go on robbery spree, including Six Corners on Chicago’s NW Side; some victims battered, shot 

by BRIAN NADIG

Over a 6 1/2-hour period on Friday, Nov. 24, up to four gunmen reportedly committed 10 robberies on the Northwest Side, battering or shooting victims in some of the incidents.

One of the robberies occurred at about 6:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road in the 17th (Albany Park), according to Chicago police. Four men reportedly robbed a man and a woman, both age 22, at gunpoint and fled in a black-colored vehicle.

In the 17th District through Nov. 19, there have been 210 reported robberies this year, compared to 139 during the same period in 2022, a 51-percent increase, according to police.

The Nov. 24 robbery spree took place in several police districts and in two of the incidents victims were physically struck and in another, reportedly at a liquor store, a man was shot.

In several incidents armed assailants exited a Black Nissan Altima Lic #BM86024 (IL) and demanded wallets and other personal property, police said. The offenders were described as Black, age 18 to 25, wearing dark clothing and black ski masks, 5-11 to 6-0 and 180 to 190 pounds.

The following robberies were reported: