by BRIAN NADIG

﻿Several robberies were recently reported in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District.

A 25-year-old man reported that he was carjacked at gunpoint at about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Mobil gas station, 5949 W. Higgins Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that as he was trying to close the door of his 2017 Mercedes-Benz, an assailant pistol whipped him and pulled him out of the vehicle, according to police.

The armed man was described as age 20 to 25, 5-8 and 180 to 200 pounds.

A 46-year-old man reported that he was robbed and beaten at gunpoint shortly after pulling his vehicle into his garage at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in the 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue, according to 16th District police.

The man reported that he told the armed assailants he had no money and that one of them then hit him twice in the head, causing swollen protrusions to form, according to police.

The other assailant searched the man’s pockets and the vehicle, and a wallet belonging to the man’s son, a cell phone and keys were reported stolen, police said.

As the assailants fled in their red sport utility vehicle, the man used his fist to hit the back windshield, causing it to shatter, police said.

One of the assailants was described as a White-Hispanic male, age 18 to 25, 5-7, weighing 250 pounds and wearing black clothing, with a diagonal cross tattoo near bottom of right of eye, while the other was described as a White-Hispanic female, age 18 to 25, 5-7, 200 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

A 53-year-old woman reported that she was punched and robbed by two people riding a green and white rental scooter at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the 3800 block of North Rutherford Avenue, according to 16th District police.

The woman told police that the assailants got off the scooter and demanded money and that when she told them she had no money, one of them punched her in the left side of her face and removed her earrings, according to police. The woman suffered swelling and bruising to the face, police said.

One of the assailants was described as age 17 to 22, 6-0, 150 to 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and brown pants. The other was described as age 17 to 22, 150 to 180 pounds and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

One hundred robberies have been reported this year in the 16th District compared to 79 during the same period in 2022, representations a 27-percent increase.