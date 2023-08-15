by BRIAN NADIG

Gunmen exited a stolen vehicle and robbed people in the Jefferson Park, Forest Glen, Albany Park and Portage Park neighborhoods early Sunday morning, Aug. 13, as part of a robbery spree on the Northwest and North sides, according to Chicago police.

Multiple firearms, including assault rifles, were displayed in the incidents, and in some instances victims were forced to give the passwords to their cell phones, police said.

A 48-year-old man reported that while he was parking his Toyota RAV4 at about 5:25 a.m. near Long Avenue and Northwest Highway, another vehicle with three gunmen pulled up and demanded his car keys, police said. He reported that he tossed the keys away from the assailants, who did not take the man’s RAV4 but stole $50 in cash, police said.

A 16-year-old male reported that that three gunmen, including one with an assault rifle, exited a black Dodge vehicle and searched him, stealing his cell phone at about 5:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Elston Avenue, police said.

The teen reported that his cell phone and AirPods were stolen and that one of the assailants recorded the passwords to his phone and accounts, police said. The teen also told officers that one of the assailants slapped him during the robbery, police said.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman reported that gunmen robbed them at about 6:05 a.m. at a Bank of America automated teller machine facility at 4150 N. Cicero Ave. A debit card and about $500 in cash were reported stolen, police said.

A 60-year-old man reported that gunmen stole his cell phone while he was on the sidewalk at about 5:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Foster Avenue, police said.

Also on Sunday morning, similar robberies were reported in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, 2100 block of West Farwell Avenue, 7000 block of North Ridge Boulevard and 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

The assailants were described as Black, age 17 to 25 and wearing dark clothing and ski masks. One of the men also was described as having a tattoo near his right eyebrow.

There also was a series of armed robberies on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, in which the assailants stole from pedestrians, but it is not clear if they are related to the morning robberies.

The afternoon incidents were reported in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue, 2200 block of North Campbell Avenue, 3600 block of North Hermitage Avenue, 3500 block of North Marshfield Avenue, 4300 block of North Spaulding Avenue, 3400 block of North Kedvale Avenue, 4200 block of West Crystal Street and 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue. The assailants were described as Black, wearing all black clothing and ski masks and possibly driving a 2020 blue Kia Sportage.

The number of reported robberies in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District this year through Aug. 6 is 81, compared to 66 during the same period last year, representing. 23-percent increase.

There have been 110 reported robberies in the 17th (Albany Park) Police District, compared to 84 during the same period in 2022, a 31-percent jump.