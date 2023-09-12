Breakfast Club, Too Hype Crew headline Fall Fest in Norwood Park on Sept. 15-16

The Norwood Park Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold its annual “Fall Festival,” featuring the Breakfast Club and Too Hype Crew bands, from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

The festival will be held on Northwest Highway between Raven Street and Newark Avenue and in Centennial Park, 6068 N. Northwest Hwy. It will include food, beer, wine and an array of children’s activities, including virtual reality goggles, video games and laser tag.

The Friday band lineup is acoustic artist Gareth Woods at 6 p.m. and 1980s cover band Breakfast Club at 8 p.m. Performing on Saturday are Kevin O’Connell at noon, singer/songwriter Terry Byrne at 1:45 p.m., Todd and the Ten Pins at 3:45 p.m., pop and dance music band Starlight City at 5:45 p.m. and hip hop tribute band Too Hype Crew at 8 p.m.

A $5 gate donation is recommended. For more information, visit www.npfallfest.org