UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder in brutal attack, carjacking in Harwood Heights

Reese Miller (photo credit: Harwood Heights PD)

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a brutal attack and a carjacking of a 61-year-old woman at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the 4400 block of North Natchez Avenue, across from Wright College, Village of Harwood Heights police said.

Chief of police John DeVries said that the initial call came in for an ambulance to assist a woman who was lying in the street.

During an investigation it was discovered that the woman was likely beaten and choked and she was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“It’s not good,” DeVries said about the woman’s injuries.

Police said the severe attack is a result of a carjacking.

DeVries said that cameras spotted the woman’s Toyota Scion hatchback in the Village of Crete about 50 miles away and a suspect was placed into custody.

The suspect was identified by police as Reese Miller, age 24. He was also charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said. A Rolling Meadows Court judge gave him a writ to county jail with no bond, DeVries said.

“The safety of the community, its residents and all stakeholders is of the utmost priority of the Harwood Heights Police Department. At this time there are no other known threats to the community. As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Harwood Heights Police Department,” a news release said.