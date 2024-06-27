Buckingham’s Dennis Tufano, comedian & musician Tim Walkoe to perform at Copernicus Center

by BRIAN NADIG

A fallen heroes benefit concert with former Buckingham’s lead singer Dennis Tufano and comedian & musician Tim Walkoe will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., in Jefferson Park.

The nonprofit 100 Club of Illinois is sponsoring the event, with proceeds benefiting the fallen police and firefighter fund. There will be a meet and greet with the performers after the show.

The event will feature “As Long As I’m Singing: Music of Bobby Darin and more,” a show which Tufano is co-producing and starring in.

Tufano, a graduate of Gordon Tech High School, grew up in Chicago and was a member of the Buckinghams when they recorded hits that include “Kind of a Drag,” “Susan” and “Hey Baby, They’re Playing Our Song.”

The Buckinghams use to perform at the former Holiday Ballroom at Milwaukee and Higgins avenues in Jefferson Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Its owner Dan Belloc co-produced one of the band’s early records.

In more recent years the band has performed at the annual “Jeff Fest,” held outdoors less than a block from where the ballroom once stood.

Walkoe, an Edgebrook resident who graduated from Schurz High School, has appeared on several television shows, including his recurring role as Mayor Emerson Bowden on Fox-TV’s “Murder in Small Town X.” He also was a grand prize winner on ABC-TV’s “America’s Funniest People.”

Walkoe also has appeared in concert with performers who include Kenny Loggins, Whitney Houston and Elvis Costello.

The event also will feature The Chicago Experience and musician Joe Cantafio.

Tickets at $40-60 and are available at www.copernicuscenter.org For ticket inquires, call 773-205-0044.