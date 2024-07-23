Burglars target NW Side restaurants in Edison Park, Norwood Park, Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿Several Northwest Side restaurants were burglarized in the Edison Park, Norwood Park and Jefferson Park area during the early hours of Friday, July 19, in a manner that was similar to a series of burglaries in the Edgebrook and Gladstone Park area on July 4.

On both dates three men wearing all black clothing, including masks and hooded sweatshirts, were seen on surveillance footage using a hammer or other object to break a glass door to enter the business, according to Chicago police.

Safes and registers were reported stolen in several incidents, with the amount of stolen cash ranging from about $100 to $13,000, police said. At one location, a slot machine was reported damaged, and a jukebox at another, police said.

The affected businesses on July 19 were reported by police as Zia’s Social at 6158 N. Northwest Hwy., Edison Park Inn at 6715 N. Olmsted Ave., Moretti’s at 6727 N. Olmsted Ave. and Popeye’s Chicken at 4866 N. Milwaukee Ave.

A witness reported seeing a white Dodge Charger stop at about 3:20 a.m. in the middle of the street near Moretti’s and its lights were turned off and that he then heard the sound of a glass door breaking, police said.

The man called police, and responding officers reported seeing a white vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in a nearby alley, police said. A description of the vehicle was broadcast to other units, and the officers then went back to the restaurant to investigate, police said.

On July 4 the burglarized eateries were reported as the Chocolate Shoppe at 5337 W. Devon Ave., City’s Edge at 5310 W. Devon Ave. and Elly’s Brunch and Cafe, 5310 N. Milwaukee Ave., police said.

While reported burglaries have been on the rise in the last few weeks in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District, overall they are down 16 percent this year compared to the same period in 2023, when 195 were reported. There have been 164 reported in the district through July 21.