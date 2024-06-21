‘Cafe Relaxation’ introduces Taft HS to younger children, provides fun space for reading, games

by BRIAN NADIG

by BRIAN NADIG

“Cafe Relaxation” at Taft High School was established this summer as a place where fourth through six graders can hang out, read and play games.

“We are excited to have kids at this young age … in our building” and experience what Taft has to offer the community, said Ryan Glowacz, who on Aug. 9 will replace the retiring Mark Grishaber as the school’s new principal. Glowacz currently serves as an assistant principal at the Northwest Side school.

Glowacz said that one of his goals is to further strengthen Taft’s relationship with its feeder elementary schools. Taft’s enrollment is around 4,250, and administrators have said about 90 percent of those students live in the school’s attendance area or adjacent preference zone.

The cafe is one of 60 summer camp sessions that the school is holding. The camps cover multiple topics — including athletics, dance and even Taylor Swift — for current and prospective students.

The relaxation space is a classroom that has been turned into a cafe-like environment, with glass walls, bean bag chairs, a record player, chess boards, and arts and craft stations.

In addition, a cafe wall has been prepped for student artwork, and there are books, as the Chicago Public Schools has touted the cafe as a literary programming initiative.

“We want to give kids the opportunity to read for fun and pleasure over the summer," said Taft English teacher Brian Will, who co-created Cafe Relaxation with colleagues Nina Marshall and Gina O’Neill.

“We hope the setting will emphasize that reading can be a fun, pleasurable and rich experience. This setting can help students stay connected with each other and with learning in a fun and safe environment.”

zone.

The cafe is one of 60 summer camp sessions that the school is holding. The camps cover multiple topics — including athletics, dance and even Taylor Swift — for current and prospective students.

The relaxation space is a classroom that has been turned into a cafe-like environment, with glass walls, bean bag chairs, a record player, chess boards, and arts and craft stations.

In addition, a cafe wall has been prepped for student artwork, and there are books, as the Chicago Public Schools has touted the cafe as a literary programming initiative.

“We want to give kids the opportunity to read for fun and pleasure over the summer," said Taft English teacher Brian Will, who co-created Cafe Relaxation with colleagues Nina Marshall and Gina O’Neill.

“We hope the setting will emphasize that reading can be a fun, pleasurable and rich experience. This setting can help students stay connected with each other and with learning in a fun and safe environment.”