City funds planned for street, park improvements in Edgebrook, as state funds planned for other parts of 45th ward

by BRIAN NADIG

About $1.25 million in street, alley and park improvements are planned for the Edgebrook/Wildwood portions of the 45th Ward.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that about 83 percent of the ward’s annual allocation of $1.5 million in discretionary city funds for 2023 have been allocated for Edgebrook and Wildwood, which became part of the 45th Ward under the recent citywide remapping.

The 45th Ward covers Edgebrook north of Devon Avenue, while those sections south of Devon are in the 39th Ward.

Additional $1.3 million in state funds will be used to focus on other parts of the ward, including Jefferson Park and Portage Park, Gardiner said.

These improvements “will have a lasting impact on our community,” Gardiner said. “We continue to focus on infrastructure … in the 45th Ward. That’s our bread and butter.”

Baseball field improvements at Wildwood Park, 6950 N. Hiawatha Ave., are among the planned projects, Gardiner said, adding that similar project already has been completed for the ball fields at Edgebrook Park, 6525 N. Hiawatha Ave.

Side-street resurfacing and alley improvements also are planned.

“Over the next four to six weeks, you will witness the results of a record number of funds that will enhance our community’s appearance while also helping to improve property values in the area,” Gardiner said in a letter distributed to constituents earlier this month.