Coachhouse construction, basement conversions would be facilitated under proposal 

by BRIAN NADIG

Increased density could soon be encouraged throughout the city in the form of coachhouses and basement conversions that would be built with no parking requirements and no zoning changes.

A 3-year-old pilot program in effect in parts of the city would be extended to all neighborhoods under the proposal. The City Council Zoning Committee recently held a subject hearing on the program’s possible expansion.

The “additional dwelling unit” program is intended to create less expensive housing options, and properties receiving two or more ADU apartments under the program would be subject to affordable housing (reduced rent) requirements, as every other ADU would be reserved for households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income.

The owners of singe-family homes and smaller apartment buildings could take advantage of the program without having to apply for a zoning change, even in those instances in which the existing zoning prohibits another unit on the property.

In addition, public notification to nearby property owners would not be required, and no additional on-site parking would be needed. However, no existing on-site parking on a property can be removed to allow for an ADU without the approval of the zoning administrator or zoning relief.

Under the pilot program, about 200 permits reportedly have been issued, with nearly all of the permits being for properties on the North and Northwest sides. Only a handful were for homes on the South, West and Southeast sides.

At the June 13 meeting of the Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association, concerns were raised that ADUs would worsen parking congestion, and some said that restrictions on a total number allowed on a block would be needed.

One resident did that five people live in a basement on her block, and each has a car.

The pilot program includes a cap of no more than two ADUs per block per year, but that restriction is only in place for the West, South and Southeast zones.

It was reported at the meeting that aldermen Samantha Nugent (39th) and James Gardiner (45th) are reviewing the ADU program and have not decide whether to support its expansion to all of the city.

Construction permits for a coachhouse or a basement or attic conversion would be required, and all relevant building codes would have to be met.

Also, ADUs cannot be used for short-term rentals, such Airbnb.