Conceal carry license holder reports firing shots at vehicle that gunmen exited during attempted robbery
A man reported that he fired shots at a vehicle after three men attempted to rob him with handguns at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the 3700 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.
The man reported that he started his parked vehicle when the driver of a black Dodge Charger slammed on the brakes beside his vehicle and three men exited with handguns, according to police. The man reported that one of the men opened the driver side door so he shifted the vehicle to drive and struck the side of the Dodge, causing the offenders to move away, police said.
The man reported that he is a concealed carry license holder so he retrieved his handgun and fired two shots, which struck the Dodge, according to police. The man reported that the driver of the Dodge fled west on Addison so he followed the vehicle to provide more information to officers, police said. The man reported that he lost sight of the vehicle near the intersection of Addison and Cicero and he was unable to provide license plate information for the Dodge, according to police.
The man reportedly surrendered his firearm to officers and provided valid FOID and CCL identification, police said.
Officers took photos of the damage to the man’s vehicle and recovered one spent shell casing from behind the driver’s seat, according to police. The man’s handgun was inventoried pending investigation, police said.
The three men that exited the Dodge were described as Black, age 18 to 20, 5-6 to 5-10 and 120 to 150 pounds, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face masks, according to police.
