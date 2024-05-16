Crosby’s Kitchen at Touhy & Caldwell in Niles opening May 21

by BRIAN NADIG

Crosby’s Kitchen, a member of the Four Star Restaurant Group, is officially opening at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, after extensive renovations to the former Wildwood Tavern at Touhy and Caldwell avenues.

It’s the Chicago-based restaurant group’s first venture into the suburbs.

Derek Rettell, one of the owners and founders of Four Star, said that the Village of Niles has been extremely cooperative during the planning and construction phases of the project, allowing for the work to be completed on time.

“Niles has been so business friendly and helpful. They really wanted this to happen. Without them we wouldn’t be open today,” he said.

In addition to Crosby’s at 3455 N. Southport Ave., Four Star operates Frasca, Smoke Daddy, Remington’s, Ella Elli, Tuco and Blondie, and The Perch Kitchen and Tap, all located in Chicago.

Several new restaurants, including Stefani’s Bottega Italiana and a future Jimmy Bannos Jr. Greek eatery, have opened or are in the works on the Far Northwest Side and nearby suburbs, and Rettell said that Four Star is happy to be part of the area’s growing restaurant scene.

“It’s about choices (for consumers),” Rettell said, adding that having restaurants near each other is good for business, as they feed off each other. “You don’t look at it as competition.”

Cosby’s promotes itself as the following: “What you can expect: With extra-large, U-Shaped booths surrounding a 4-sided bar, multiple private dining spaces and a spacious dog-friendly patio, there will be a lot to explore when our doors open in May. Our menu is straightforward American cuisine with a special focus on our woodfired grill and rotisserie.”

Rettell said that the restaurant doesn’t have much freezer space because of its emphasis on “made from scratch.”

The private party room options range from small to large events, including a private room for 8 to 14 guests and an actual outdoor camper on the patio, which Riddell said will make some unique, fun events. The patio also features a large bar and televisions.

The operating hours for Crosby’s, whose address is 6480 W. Touhy Ave., will be 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. It will open at 5 p.m. May 21, with the regular hours starting on Wednesday, May 22.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.crosbyskitchenniles.com/

It is hiring for some positions, and information is available on the Web site.

Last year the Niles Trustees approved up to $1.6 million in tax increment financing subsidies for the project, including $600,000 for land assemblage and $1 million for infrastructure improvements.

The subsidies are intended to offset the “extraordinary” expenses for the project, according to a village staff report. One of the goals of TIF-subsidized projects is to increase the value of vacant or underdeveloped properties in order to generate more tax revenue after the project is completed.

“The developer envisions investing over $3.5 million into a complete redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the property to revitalize the blighted restaurant and put it back into productive use,” the report states.

In the 1950s a Howard Johnson’s restaurant opened on the site.

The village also is planning to provide TIF subsidies for the redevelopment of the Amici restaurant site at 7620 N. Milwaukee Ave.