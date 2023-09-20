Curragh, two other restaurants close in Edison Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Three restaurants housed in the same building in Downtown Edison Park at Northwest Highway and Oliphant Avenue abruptly closed on Monday, Sept. 18, but there are reports a new occupant may be in the works.

The closed restaurants are The Curragh, Que Onda and Giordano’s.

“While this decision was not made lightly, we are filled with gratitude as we reflect on the incredible journey we have had together.

“Over the years, The Curragh – along with its sister restaurants – has had the privilege of serving the Edison Park community, and you, our valued customers and dedicated employees, have made this journey truly remarkable,” the owners said in a statement.

As for site’s future, two construction permits were issued on Sept. 6 for the renovation of parts of the building at 6701 N. Northwest Hwy. The permits call for the removal of “all electric to prepare the place for renovation” and the removal or replacement of drywall and plumbing fixtures with associated piping in all three units.

Additional details on the renovation work and any possible new tenants were not immediately available,

No one has approached the ward office about seeking zoning relief for the property, said a spokesperson for Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st). The site’s B3-2 zoning allows a variety of uses, including restaurants, retail stores, offices and daycares. The site is located in the heart of the business district, and some residents on Facebook have expressed concern about the possibility of non-restaurant or non-retail uses, such as a child care facility, opening there.

The 17,765-square-foot building includes a second-floor office and apartments.