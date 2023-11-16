Dabrowski sentenced to 28 years in fatal stabbing of man in Wendy’s parking lot on Harlem Ave. in 2021

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿A man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a reported acquaintance in the parking lot of Wendy’s restaurant, 3943 N. Harlem Ave., in June of 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections and Chicago police.

Michael Dabrowski, age 27, reportedly pleaded guilty to murder and was admitted on Nov. 2 to the Stateville Correctional Center. He reportedly stabbed the other man, identified as 24-year-old Michael A. Majeski, 27 times, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

Witnesses told police that they saw two vehicles in the parking lot of the restaurant and that Majeski entered a Mitsubishi Outlander on the passenger side and a short while later he ran out of the car bleeding, with Dabrowski chasing him, according to police.

Witnesses reported that Dabrowski then kept stabbing Majeski near the drive-through lane while he was on the ground. Dabrowski then fled south on foot until he was detained by Good Samaritans in the 3900 block of North Nordica Avenue, police said.

Majeski “was the type of person that you only had to meet once or twice and you were treated like his family,” a friend told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2021.