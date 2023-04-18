by BRIAN NADIG

Demolition work has begun on the former Hesco janitorial supply building at 6633 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, where a 235-unit apartment complex is planned.

The site is located between the Bunker Hill Club condominium complex at 6701 N. Milwaukee Ave. and the Generations at Regency nursing home at 6631 N. Milwaukee Ave. The development site also is located about 1/2 block north of Albion Avenue, which is the border between Niles and Chicago.

The planned apartment building will be six stories tall, with partially enclosed parking on the first floor and outdoor parking surrounding the building.

Amenities will include stainless steel appliances in all units, in-unit washers and dryers, private balconies for most units, a large ground-floor clubroom, a fitness center, a rooftop clubroom, a swimming pool and sun deck, fire pits, grilling stations and a walking path around the detention pond in the rear of the building, according to the village.

The development proposed by T-2 Capital Management was approved late last year by the Village Board of Trustees.

Also, in 2021 the trustees approved a special use to accommodate a planned 14-unit complex as part of the adaptive reuse of the former Kuper Monument building at 6605-15 N. Milwaukee Ave.