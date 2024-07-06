by BRIAN NADIG

﻿Several businesses, including two in Edgebrook and another in Gladstone Park, were reported burglarized during the early morning Thursday, July 4, in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District, according to Chicago police.

The burglarized businesses included the Chocolate Shoppe, 5337 W. Devon Ave., City’s Edge, 5310 W. Devon Ave., Elly’s Brunch and Cafe, 5310 N. Milwaukee Ave., and Cricket Wireless, 5617 W. Montrose Ave., according to police.

Detectives are looking into whether the same group committed each incident, police said.

In one of the burglaries, four individuals entered the business at about 4 a.m. after breaking the front glass door and stole money from a register, police said. They then fled in a white Nissan Rogue, police said.