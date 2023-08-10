Edgebrook Coffee Shop closing soon if buyer not found

by BRENDAN HENEGHAN

Since the beginning of the year the owner of the Edgebrook Coffee Shop, 6322 N. Central Ave., has sought a buyer for the business as he heads into retirement. But the clock is ticking and the kitchen is closing.

“The closing date is Thursday, August 24,” owner Chris Burrell said this week. “We’ve had over 30 inquiries. Three this month. One buyer fell through.”

Burrell said prospective buyers are hesitant to put in the dedication that comes with running a restaurant. The ideal buyer would need to be ambitious, he said.

“For a young, hard-working cook it’s a no-brainer,” Burrell added, emphasizing the diner’s popularity and its probability of continuing to earn six-figures if purchased.

“It has been 10 years for me, and it is time to pass on the baton to a talented, hard-working cook. The diner is at its 10-year peak, with business being a solid 30 percent better than pre-pandemic,” Burrell posted on Facebook at the beginning of the year.

From the stools along the counter and paintings on the walls to a patron’s view of the kitchen’s hustle and bustle, the diner is an anachronistic establishment, taking customers back in time to the 1950s when it was founded.

It has had multiple owners, but currently one cook works all the magic while locals pour in for a classic American meal, from Denvers, to scrambles with a side of hash, to “Griddle Goodies” or the “Cranky Burger.”

“Two eggs with bacon is always popular, … and we sell a ton of corned beef hash,” he told Nadig Newspapers in January. Burrell said that he tailored the menu to the smallness of the venue. The diner seats 24 people, but on its best day it serves about 170 customers, including carryout, Burrell said earlier this year.

With less than a month until the closing date, business has remained constant. According to Burrell, traffic at the diner is 30 percent busier than ever before. He will depart from the restaurant business on a high note and plans to retire in the Southwest of the country, playing music and selling his “Cranky Chef” spice.

The diner is open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday, except on Tuesdays. Burrell said that by expanding the hours of operation, a future owner can double the current revenue.

Who will step up to the plate to sling that good ol’ corned beef hash in Edgebrook? The question remains.