Follow the money in 45th Ward race for alderman

by BRIAN NADIG

Follow the money.

In the 45th Ward aldermanic runoff between incumbent James Gardiner and Megan Mathias, the sources for money behind their campaigns tell two different stories, according to reports from Illinois Sunshine, a watchdog that collects campaign data.

In recent weeks Friends of Megan Mathias has sent several mailers, including ones attacking Gardiner for a series of investigations into his conduct and for infrastructure problems in the ward.

Another touts her endorsements, including the Chicago Tribune and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and lists her policy goals, including the use of community services officers for non-violent calls.

Mathias’ top donor is herself, giving the campaign $41,210.73 as of Feb. 28, and second is the political action committee representing the Operating Engineers Local 150, giving $25,000 as of Jan. 27, according to Illinois Sunshine.

The operating engineers union had endorsed Mathias, but in the runoff the group is making no endorsement in the 45th Ward race.

A spokesperson for the group declined to give an explanation for the change.

Other contributions of note include $5,000 from the campaign of state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) and $2,000 from the campaign of U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-5).

Several attorneys also have donated to Mathias, who is an attorney.

It includes a $500 contribution from an attorney who reportedly donated the money in 2021 while serving as a guardian representing the interests of the child in a divorce case in which Mathias represented the father. The mother raised the issue with the judge, but the case continued, and the mother, who was denied a 50/50 custody split, has claimed “a bias” in her appeal.

Illinois Sunshine lists Mathias’ “cash-on-hand” as $163,890.07, but the figure has not been adjusted for recent expenses that may have not yet been filed with the state elections board.

Gardiner’s top donor since 2018 is not a surprise. The political action committee for Chicago Firefighters Local 2 has donated $49,900 to the campaign of Gardiner, who is a firefighter. The union recently mailed a letter in support of Gardiner to 45th Ward constituents.

Next of the list for the Friends to Elect Jim Gardiner is the Ridge Structural and Reinforcing Local 1, who has given $22,000, while several other trade unions have donated between $6,000 and $10,000.

In addition, meat product producer Koch Foods of Chicago has donated $20,000, and his campaign has received $10,430 from the Fraternal Order of Police and $10,000 from former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson. Several zoning attorneys and the local Andy’s Deli also have donated.

The campaign’s “cash on hand” is listed as $299,277.15 but does not reflect recent expenditures. Last year Gardiner, who is a defendant in three lawsuits filed since he became alderman, has spent about $80,000 on legal fees.

A plaintiff in two of those lawsuits is former aldermanic candidate James Suh, who finished in third place, missing out on the 45th Ward runoff election.

Gardiner’s mailers have focused on what he describes as his priorities: public safety and fighting property tax increases. They have not mentioned Mathias, as it is not unusual for an incumbent to leave an opponent’s name off of a campaign piece.