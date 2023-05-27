French bulldog stolen as owner robbed and beaten at gunpoint while walking on Giddings St. in Jefferson Park

UPDATE: A dog similar to the stolen French bulldog reportedly was found in the 8th (Chicago Lawn) District on Friday, and the robbery victim later posted “This is my Peppa!”

by BRIAN NADIG

A 64-year-old woman was robbed and beaten at gunpoint while she was walking her French bulldog, who was stolen during attack, at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the 5800 block of West Giddings Street in Jefferson Park, across from the Prussing School campus.

The woman reported that the assailant put a gun to the back of her head and said, “Give me your dog,” according to police. The man reportedly grabbed the dog, but the woman held onto the leash, and a struggled ensued, police said.

The man then placed the handgun to the woman’s forehead and punched her in the right shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

Surveillance footage shows the assailant carrying the dog and fleeing the area in a red mini-van, according to police. According to reports, the man was described as a Black male and wearing a black baseball cap, black pants and white gym shoes.

Additional surveillance footage reportedly shows the assailant dropping a cell phone during the struggle, and police have the phone.

In addition, the woman reported that about a week ago at nearby Dunham Park a woman, described as Black, tall and having curly hair, approached her and described her dog, whose name is Peppa, as cute and then demanded the dog, police said.

The dog’s owner reportedly adopted Peppa a couple of months ago after learning the bulldog was going to be put to sleep, according to ABC news.

John Garrido of the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation said that it is his understanding that Peppa is microchipped. He said that while the microchip does not have a tracking device, the dog will be listed as reported stolen if someone were to scan the chip, which is linked to a registry with contact information about the owner.

French bulldogs are considered among the more expensive breeds of dogs.

The woman suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized but is back home, a family said.