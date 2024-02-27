From Sears to Target at Six Corners … new Target set to open March 17

by BRIAN NADIG

The new 44,000-square-foot Target department store at 4728 W. Irving Park Road is scheduled to open Sunday, March 17, as the redevelopment of the former Sears at Six Corners is almost completed.

“The 45th Ward is thrilled to welcome Target as our anchor store at Six Corners. The residents of our community wanted to be able to shop for necessities close to home, and I am proud to say that is now a reality.

he success we have experienced in just five years is unprecedented and will forever enhance residents lives who live in or near Six Corners,” Alderman James Gardiner said.

The Target will be housed in a portion of the former Sears store, which opened in 1938 and closed in 2018. The Target features a large corner glass facade, similar to what the Sears had.

“The (Target) store will bring an easy, affordable, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” a Target spokesperson said. “As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests. “

The redevelopment project, whose developer is Novak construction, also includes about 200 apartments, whose leasing is in progress.

Called the “Six Corners Lofts,” units in the complex include glass door showers, floor-to-ceiling windows, washers and dryers, under cabinet lighting, a large ceiling fan and energy efficient, stainless steel appliances.

An on-site leasing office is located at 4714 W. Irving Park Road. More information and the scheduling of tours is available at www.6cornerslofts.com or by calling 773-572-7349 .

(Target photo provided by Six Corners Chamber of Commerce)