Gunfire erupts on Milwaukee Ave. in Gladstone Park, Winnemac in Jefferson Park on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Gunfire erupted in the Gladstone Park commercial corridor at Milwaukee and Miltimore avenues when suspected catalytic converter thieves fired multiple shots toward a building from where a man had yelled at them when he saw them near his parked vehicle at about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to Chicago police.

The 58-year-old man yelled at the offenders from his window, and the offenders fired multiple shots in his direction before fleeing the scene, police said. As many as 20 shots reportedly were fired.

There was damage to the victim’s windows and walls, but he was not struck by gunfire, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Video of the incident is posted on the Nadig Newspapers’ Facebook page.

Police have cautioned residents not to confront catalytic converter thieves because they often have guns.

Also in Jefferson Park, there were shots fired in the 5000 block of West Winnemac Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to Chicago police. Occupants in two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other, police said. Two buildings were struck, but no reported injuries, police said.