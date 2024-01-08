Gunfire near Portage Park School damages school door, as gunmen abandon stolen car at Lockwood & Berteau

Gunfire was reported at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, near Portage Park School at Lockwood and Berteau avenues, damaging both a school door and a stolen car, which gunmen abandoned in the area, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Responding officers reported finding a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata with about six bullet holes on its right side, according to police. They also reported finding two shell casings inside the car, and six more casings in the 5200 block of West Berteau Avenue, police said.

In addition, a door at the school was shattered as the result of a bullet hole, police said.

A resident reported that he heard nine gunshots, and surveillance footage showed the stolen car and a red sedan exit an alley in the 5300 block of Berteau, with occupants exiting the stolen car and shooting at a black sedan, police said. Those who exited the stolen car then got into the red vehicle, which was seen fleeing east on Berteau, police said.

A work crew was called to board up the damaged door, police said.