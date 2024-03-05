Gunfire reported on Mango Ave. in Gladstone Park after thief shoots at apartment 

by BRIAN NADIG

No one was injured after a suspected catalytic converter thief reportedly fired several gunshots toward a second-floor apartment at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, March 3, in the 5500 block of North Mango Avenue in Gladstone Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A ma reported that when he woke up, he heard a sawing sound coming from the street and opened an apartment window without exchanging words with anyone outside, according to police. The man added that an unknown person then fired two rounds toward the apartment, causing him to duck for cover, police said.

One of the bullets entered the apartment, damaging a window, a ceiling and a wall, police said. A bullet fragment was found stuck deep inside the wall, police said.

Another bullet reportedly appeared to be fired into the air as the assailant fled, police said. Three spent shelling casings were found, police said.

The resident told officers that he did not get a good look of the gunman because he had to duck down, police said.

This is not the first time in recent months that thieves have fired at a second-floor apartment in Gladstone Park.

Gunfire erupted on Sept. 23 at Milwaukee and Miltimore avenues when suspected catalytic converter thieves fired several dozen shots toward a building from where a man had yelled at them when he saw them near his parked vehicle. The man was not injured.

In addition, a man reported that he was awakened by his car alarm at about at about 5:05 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, in the 6200 block of West Ardmore Avenue in the Gladstone Park area and that when he approached his vehicle he saw three people ransacking it, stealing tools, according to police.

One of the men reportedly displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot the resident, placing the gun to the back of his head, according to police. The man reported that he raised his arms and turned away from the assailants when a nylon bag was placed over him, police said.

The assailants continued to ransack the vehicle and then fled, police said. About $10,000 worth of tools was reported stolen, and a passenger side window was broken, police said.

Police urge residents to call 911 and not to confront thieves because many of them are armed.