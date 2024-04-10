Gunman threatens workers at Jefferson Park store, jumps onto rear of fleeing vehicle
Two employees of 7-Eleven, 5037 W. Lawrence Ave., reported that a man threatened them with a gun between about 11:10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Thursday, April 4, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.
The employees reported that a man and a woman entered the store and the man started filling a cup that he brought into the store with ice, according to police. One of the employees reported that he told the man that he had to use a 7-Eleven cup, when the man lifted up his shirt, displayed a handgun in the waistband of his pants and threatened to shoot him, police said.
The employee reported that he told the other employee to call 9-1-1, when the man approached the other employee and also threatened to shoot him, according to police.
The employees reported that the woman told the man to leave the store since the employees were going to call police and the man hopped on to the bumper of a green Infiniti sport utility vehicle in an apparent attempt to cover the license plate, police said.
The employees reported that the woman drove the vehicle and fled west on Lawrence with the man hanging on to the back of the vehicle, according to police. A police observation device camera at the intersection of Lawrence and Leclaire avenues captured footage that showed the man fell off the vehicle in the intersection and the woman drove west in the SUV while the man ran north on Leclaire, police said.
The man was described as White, age 40 and 6-0, wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans and white gym shoes, according to police. The woman was described as White, age 30 to 32 and 5-4, wearing a white sweater and blue jeans, police said.
