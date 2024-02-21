Guns, reported stolen car recovered, as suspect allegedly drives car onto police sergeant’s foot

A stolen vehicle and guns reportedly were recovered after a suspect allegedly drove the car onto the foot of a police sergeant as officers were approaching the vehicle while it was in the drive-through lane at about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Burger King, 6400 W. Irving Park Road, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The owner of the car reportedly notified police of the vehicle’s whereabouts via a tracking device, according to police.

The driver allegedly drove the car over the sergeant’s foot, which became trapped under the tire, police said.

Officers used an emergency car window entry device to help extract the driver and placed him in custody, while the passenger fled on foot but was arrested a short time later, police said.

The sergeant’s foot was freed from under the tire after one of the officers entered the car and drove it in reverse, police said.

Two handguns and a bag containing 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 1 gram of suspected powdered cocaine and 1 gram of suspected white heroin allegedly was found inside the vehicle, police said.

One the suspects, who was identified by police as Miguel Diego Montes Deoca Lopez, age 20, of the 5800 block of West Giddings Street, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery to a police officer, police said.

The other suspect, who was identified by police as Adrian G. Lara, age 27, of the 4600 block of North Sayre Avenue, Harwood Heights, was charged with three counts of aggravated resisting a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.m

(image from Dunning Watch X page)