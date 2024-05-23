Gunshots damage windows at Northside College Prep HS

by BRIAN NADIG

Gunfire near the Bryn Mawr-Kedzie intersection at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23, resulted in seven windows at Northside College Prep High School being damaged, according to Chicago police and 39th Ward Alderman Samantha Nugent’s office.

“We are working with Northside College Prep leadership, Chicago Public Schools Safety and Security and the 17th Police District. The windows at the school are currently being repaired. All students and staff of Northside College Prep are safe, and activities at the school are expected to proceed as scheduled,” Nugent said Thursday morning in an e-mail sent to ward residents.

Windows were damaged at different locations of the school, including the first and second floors and the atrium, the alderman’s office said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunshots, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. A parked vehicle and a residential property also were reported damaged during the incident.

There is a police observation device camera at the intersection, and anyone with additional video footage is asked to call the 17th District at 312-742-4588 or send an e-mail message to caps.017district@chicagopolice.org

The POD was installed at the intersection at the request of Nugent in 2021.

Northside, whose address is 5501 N. Kedzie Ave., is a selective enrollment high school that opened in 1999.