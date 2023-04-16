Homeless individual reported stabbed at Jefferson Park CTA Terminal on April 14 

An individual who reportedly frequents the Blue Line and the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal was stabbed at about 1:20 a.m. Friday, April 14, in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 70-year-old man was approached by an unknown male wearing a blue sweater, black pants who produced a knife and demanded cash, police said. The assailant then stabbed the man in the left leg causing three puncture wounds, and he then fled in unknown direction.

The man was transported in good condition to Lutheran General Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and detectives are investigating, police said.