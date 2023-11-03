Jefferson Park resident Del Norwood dies at age 83; she was a founder of SRB Community Spirit Garden 

by BRIAN NADIG

Del Norwood, a founder of the SRB Spirit Community Garden near Central and Higgins avenues in Jefferson Park, recently passed away at the age of 83.

She also was a board member of the Northwest Chicago Historical Society.

“She had so many things going on,” friend Peggy Meyer remembered. “She had a devilish sense of humor and keen insight.”

Norwood was instrumental in getting the garden off the ground about 10 years ago, working with city officials and the nonprofit NeighborSpace. The parcel was once home to a gas station and in later years a car lot, but the city eventually purchased the property and turned it over to NeighborSpace.

The garden, which is run by volunteers, has about 40 flower beds, and any produce grown there is donated to local food pantries.

For her efforts, she was recognized in 2018 by the city of Chicago as a “Senior of the Year” and presented with a Distinguished Service Award.

She also once owned a bookstore and loved astrology, according to Meyer.

Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., posted the following:

Del Norwood was born in Chicago to Joseph and Aurelia Romb and raised there along with her elder brothers Eugene and Anselm. She attended several elementary schools and graduated from St. Ferdinand School before attending Good Counsel High School, and later studying chemistry at Wilbur Wright Junior College. Her first job in the food science department at Baxter Laboratories was one she greatly enjoyed and recalled fondly for the rest of her life.

A few years into her first marriage, Del and her family moved back to her childhood home in Jefferson Park, where she lived the rest of her life. Her son Bill and daughter Julie were raised there.

An avid traveler, Del visited areas all around the country, even Alaska. Back in the day, she flew frequently to Washington DC as a courier for a financial printer, depositing securities filings with the SEC. A favorite trip involved “chaperoning” a group of racehorses on their journey to Ireland.

A devoted animal lover, Del had many pets over the years. She was a dog mom to Nero and Max, and a cat mom to Katie, Spanky and Howard, as well as several other foster cats from PAWS Chicago.

Del was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and former husbands Tom O’Connor and Tom Norwood. She is survived by her son Bill, his wife Mary and their son Lenny; her daughter Julie and son-in-law Brian and their children Jenna (Kenny), Alena (Nate), Simon, Owen and Fifi; great-grandsons Sam and Ben; her sister-in-law Shirley Romb McDonald and brother-in-law Jim O’Connor; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Lying-in-state, Monday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass of The Christian Burial, 11:30 a.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine, Chicago. Interment will be held privately. For information, call 773-736-2300.