The Jefferson Park Songwriters Group will have a strong presence at the annual Jeff Fest on July 12-14, with member Buzz Hunter performing on the Jefferson Park Forward Community Stage on Saturday and others on Sunday evening.

The group has been meeting monthly at the Jefferson Memorial Park fieldhouse (second floor, first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.) for more than 5 years, and it is sponsored by the Jefferson Memorial Advisory Council.

“There was a group that was meeting at the Niles library, and they stopped meeting there,” and eventually Jefferson Park started to host its own songwriters group, organizer Frank Suerth said. “Everybody in the group is so unique.”

The age of members varies from their 20s to 70s, and all levels, including those who are new at songwriting, are invited, and in some instances participants may take a few meetings before they’re ready to share a song. “They’ll sit and listen, and that’s fine,” Suerth said.

It is a diverse group, with the music consisting of just about every type there is — Pop, Folk, Country, Funk, Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, Gospel, Classical and more, according to Suerth.

“We had one young man perform a Rap song in Russian. Some attendees have no songs to share at all but want to learn how to write songs. Others are seasoned performers and have their music online for sale,” he added.

Buzz Hunter, a retired CPS principal, is scheduled to hit the Community Stage at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and other members will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Other Community Stage performers include on Friday: Sidehug at 6 p.m., Salisman at 6:15 p.m., and Bloodhype at 8:45 p.m.

On Saturday: Hunter at 2:30 p.m., Jessica Risker at 4:30 p.m. Blue Stevenson at 6:30 p.m. and Thomas Comerford at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday: Chicago Music and Acting Academy at 2:30 p.m., Citywide Symphony Orchestra Ensembles at 5 p.m. and Jefferson Park Songwriters at 7 p.m.

Admission to the fest is $7, and children under age 18 are free with a parent. The festival is sponsored by the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce and the Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council, and admission proceeds help fund community programming throughout the year.

The Main Stage lineup includes Rearview and a tribute to Pearl Jam at 8 p.m. Friday, The Brothers Gibb and a Bee Gees tribute at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The festival grounds are located in the park, near Lawrence and Linder avenues.