Johnny Cash fest set for Jan. 27 at Irish-American Heritage Center in Mayfair, raises funds for Pat Mac’s Pack

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿The annual “Cash for Kids” fundraiser — touted as Chicago’s only Johnny Cash festival — will be held Saturday evening, Jan. 27, at the Irish-American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., featuring original music and tributes from an array of bands.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Pat Mac’s Pack, which supports pediatric brain tumor research and families dealing with the disease.

The organization honors the memory of Patrick McNamara, who at 26 months old was diagnosed with a tumor and endured 15 brain surgeries and multiple rounds of chemotherapy until he passed away at the age of 13.

The idea for the festival started about 20 years ago when resident Steve Davern and Father Chris Doering, who at the time was pastor of the Our Lady of Victory Parish (now closed) in Jefferson Park, would play Johnny Cash songs and other classic country at a local bar. In 2005 the first festival was held, raising funds for the Gompers Park Athletic Association.

“It’s a volunteer committee, (and) with more sponsors this year … the show is paid for,” said Davern, who will be one of the festival’s performers. “It’s just a matter of selling tickets and getting people there. … When people do come, they often say it’s the best thing they did all year.”

There will be three stages, featuring the band Iron Horse on the main stage, where there will be a “barnstorming” style review of different music, Davern said. It will include tributes to Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Roy Orbison.

However, original music also will be played by several of the bands, Davern said. “It’s not just covers,” he said.

Other scheduled performers include Eddie Clendening, Blair Carman, Frank Canino, Hodie Snitch, The Priscillas, In Spite of Ourselves and the Reverie Stone Duet Show. There also will be a “Miss Cash for Kids Pinup Contest.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with music continuing until midnight. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Tickets are available at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/062sow?vid=13azky

Sponsors include Flood Brothers, Private Vista LLC, Amish Custom Kitchens, Unilock, Floods Royal Flush, G3 Construction Group, Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation and Komar real estate agent Robert McDarrah.